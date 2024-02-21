Each Of the Fab 4 Is Getting His Own Film

Beatlemania is set to hit theaters in a big way. Director Sam Mendes will helm 4-separate films on each member of the Fab Four. The families of John Lennon and George Harrison along with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have all granted full story and music rights for the movies. Mendes said he’s “honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies.” The films are expected to arrive in theaters in 2027. Here’s the latest Beatles video featuring John and George with Paul and Ringo…called Now and Then