Each State’s Favorite Valentine’s Day Candy! ❤🍭🍬🍫🍡

1. Chocolate strawberries with 10 states. (Georgia, Illinois, Mississippi, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.)

2. M&M’s, eight states. (Arizona, Colorado, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wyoming.)

3. Edible chocolate roses, also eight states. (Alabama, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, and Washington.)

4. Chocolate truffles, five states. (Connecticut, Louisiana, Montana, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin.)

5. Dove Chocolate, five states. (Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Minnesota, and Utah.)

6. Conversation Hearts, four states. (Iowa, Maine, Michigan, and North Dakota.)

7. Hershey Kisses, four states. (Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, and South Dakota.)

8. California is the only state where “candy necklaces” are first . . . New York and Texas love “heart-shaped chocolates” . . . and a “box of chocolates” is #1 in Idaho, Kansas, and South Carolina.

A separate study looked at our favorite things to get in a box of chocolate. The top three are caramel . . . chocolate-covered nuts . . . and chocolate-covered toffee. (Zippia / YouGov)

(Here’s a map of all 50 states.)