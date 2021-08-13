Eagles’ 1970s studio albums getting released as high-quality two-LP vinyl sets

Rhino/Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab

High-quality audiophile versions of The Eagles‘ classic 1970s albums are being reissued as two-LP 45-rpm vinyl box sets and on the SACD format by the Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab, Billboard reports.

According to Billboard, Rhino Entertainment is licensing the band’s first six studio efforts — 1972’s Eagles, 1973’s Desperado, 1974’s On the Border, 1975’s One of These Nights, 1976’s Hotel California and 1979’s The Long Run — to the Mobile Fidelity company, with Eagles due out on August 15 and Desperado set for a September 15 release. Release dates for the other albums will be announced later.

The vinyl box sets, which are pressed on 180-gram vinyl, are priced at $125, while the SACDs cost $29.99. Only 7,500 copies of the LP collections will be available, limited to two copies per household.

“We are incredibly honored to be doing these Eagles records,” says Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab executive Josh Bizar, adding about the vinyl collections’ high price tag, “[P]eople will pay more for a quality product.”

Eagles was released in June 1972, and features such classic tunes as “Take It Easy,” “Witchy Woman” and “Peaceful Easy Feeling.” Desperado arrived in April of 1973, and includes the memorable title track, plus “Tequila Sunrise.”

Visit MoFi.com to pre-order Eagles and Desperado and to find out more info about the reissues.

Meanwhile, The Eagles are set to launch their 2021 orchestral tour celebrating Hotel California on Sunday, August 22, at New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden. The trek is mapped out through a recently announced November 5 show in Seattle, tickets for which went on sale to the general public today.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.