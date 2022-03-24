Eagles’ 2022 US tour to wrap up with newly announced Las Vegas concert in May

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Eagles will bring their long run of dates on the U.S. leg of their Hotel California 2022 Tour to a close with a newly announced concert at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 28.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 1, at 10 a.m. PT via AXS.com. A variety of presales opportunites also will be available, starting next Thursday, March 31, at 10 a.m. PT. A limited number of VIP packages also will be sold. Visit Eagles.com for more details about the tour and tickets.

The Eagles kicked off the latest leg of their trek last month, and the band has 17 more shows on their U.S. itinerary, including the Las Vegas gig. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers launched their Hotel California Tour in 2019 with three sold-out concerts at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

As previously announced, the Hotel California trek features the current Eagles lineup performing the band’s classic 1976 album of the same name in its entirety, as well as other classics, accompanied by an orchestra and a choir. Singer/guitarist Deacon Frey, who joined the Eagles’ touring lineup in 2017 after the 2016 death of his father, founding member Glenn Frey, has been sitting out the 2022 trek because of an undisclosed illness.

Meanwhile, the Eagles won’t be taking it easy after wrapping the U.S. tour leg. They also have five shows in Europe scheduled for June.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.