Eagles add another ‘Hotel California’ tour date

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The Eagles are extending their time on the road. The band just added another date to their Hotel California tour.

The latest show is set to take place April 8 in Baltimore, Maryland, with tickets going on sale January 27 at 10 a.m. ET.

The Hotel California tour, which the Eagles launched in 2019, has the band playing their classic 1976 album in its entirety, backed by an orchestra and choir. In addition to the album, the band, which currently consists of Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill, also treats fans to a set of greatest hits.

The 2023 leg is set to kick off February 17 in Lincoln, California. Eagles.com has the complete list of tour dates.

