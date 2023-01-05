Eagles add more ‘Hotel California’ tour dates

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The Eagles aren’t ready to stop their Hotel California tour. The band just announced six new 2023 dates for the trek, beginning March 25 in Jacksonville, Florida, and running through April 7 in Newark, New Jersey.

The Hotel California tour, which the Eagles launched in 2019, has the band playing their classic 1976 album in its entirety, backed by an orchestra and choir. In addition to the album, the band also treats fans to a set of greatest hits.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale January 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Check out a complete list of 2023 Hotel California dates here.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.