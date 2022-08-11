Eagles add more US shows to Hotel California trek in November

Courtesy of Eagles

The Eagles recently announced that they extended their Hotel California 2022 Tour with a run of six Canadian dates in September, and now comes word that “due to overwhelming demand,” the band also will be playing six more shows in the U.S. in November.

The newly added stateside concerts are scheduled for November 15 in St. Louis; November 17 in Des Moines, Iowa; November 19 in New Orleans; November 21 in Birmingham, Alabama; November 23 in Kansas City, Missouri; and November 25 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Tickets for their shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 19, at 10 a.m. local time, while a limited number of VIP packages will be available that day. Presale tickets will be available starting Thursday, August 18, at 10 a.m. local time. Visit Eagles.com for more information.

As previously reported, the tour features the Eagles performing their classic 1976 Hotel California album in its entirety, as well as other memorable tunes by the group, accompanied by an orchestra and a choir. The band’s current lineup includes founding singer/drummer Don Henley, longtime guitarist Joe Walsh, bassist Timothy B. Schmit, and country star Vince Gill on vocals and guitar.

The Eagles’ Canadian outing is plotted out from a September 9 concert in Toronto through a September 22 show in Vancouver. The band wrapped up a series of European dates in June and also mounted an extensive U.S. leg earlier this year.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.