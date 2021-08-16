Eagles add second Seattle concert to 2021 ‘Hotel California’ tour

Credit: Ron Koch

After recently announcing a November 5 concert at Seattle’s new Climate Pledge Arena, the Eagles have now added a second and final show at the venue on the following day.

As with the November 5 event, fans age 12 and older attending the November 6 concert will need to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination in order to gain entry. Children under the age of 12 will be allowed to attend if they provide proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the show.

Tickets for the Eagles’ November 6 Seattle gig go on sale to the general public this Friday, this Friday, August 20 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.com. A limited number of VIP packages will be available starting Thursday, August 19, at 10 a.m. PT. Visit ClimatePledgeArena.com for info about the concert.

The newly announced Seattle show is now the final scheduled concert on the Eagles’ Hotel California 2021 Tour. As previously reported, the trek, which kicks off August 22 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, will feature the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers performing their classic 1976 album Hotel California in full, accompanied by an orchestra and a choir, followed by a set of the band’s greatest hits.

Visit Eagles.com to check out the band’s full tour schedule.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.