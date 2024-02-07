Eagles announce career-spanning box set, ‘To The Limit: The Essential Collection’

Rhino

The Eagles are looking back at their career with a new box set.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will release To The Limit: The Essential Collection on April 12. It features 51 tunes, including some of the Eagles’ greatest hits, like “Hotel California,” “New Kid in Town” and “Heartache Tonight,” and fan favorite album tracks like “Desperado” and “Victim of Love.”

It also features live tracks released between 1972 and 2020, including performances from their 1980 live album, Eagles Live, as well as 1994’s Hell Freezes Over and 2000’s The Millennium Concert.

As a preview of what to expect, the Eagles have released a live performance of “Take it to the Limit,” recorded at The Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland, in 1977.

To The Limit: The Essential Collection will be released digitally and as a three-CD or deluxe six LP set on 180-gram vinyl. Physical editions purchased on the Eagles website come with a limited edition embossed lithograph. The set is available for preorder now.

Eagles are currently on the road with their The Long Goodbye tour, which they say will be their last tour. They hit Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday, February 10. A complete list of dates can be found at eagles.com.

