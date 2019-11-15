Eagles bassist Timothy B. Schmit teams up with Sheryl Crow for new single, "The Good Fight"

Courtesy of Timothy B. Schmit

Longtime Eagles bassist Timothy B. Schmit has released a new single called "The Good Fight" that features guest vocals by Sheryl Crow.

The soulful mid-tempo rock song seems to be a call for people to get involved in political, social and environmental causes to help make the planet a better place.

Schmit and Crow team up to sing the chorus, which goes, "Think before you talk, it matters what we do/ Gotta keep your head to get the message through/Lead from the left, and do what's right/ It's getting harder every day to put up the good fight." You can check out a lyric video for the tune at Timothy's official YouTube channel.

The track is available for purchase now as a digital download and via streaming services.

Interestingly, Crow's recent studio album, Threads, included duets with two current Eagles members: Joe Walsh and Vince Gill.

"The Good Fight" is the first new music Schmit has released since his 2016 solo album, Leap of Faith.

