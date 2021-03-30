Eagles releasing two-LP vinyl versions of 'Eagles Live,' 'The Millennium Concert,' 'Long Road Out of Eden' this week

Elektra Catalog Group; Elektra Catalog Group; Rhino

The Eagles will be reissuing three of their albums as two-LP sets pressed on 180-gram vinyl on Friday, April 2.

The albums, which you can pre-order now at Eagles.com, are 1980’s Eagles Live, 2000’s The Millennium Concert, and 2007’s Long Road Out of Eden.

Eagles Live, which originally was released as a two-disc set in November 1980, featured performances from several concerts that took place in 1976 and 1980. The album peaked at #6 on the Billboard 200, and has sold more than three million copies in the U.S. The reissue includes a poster.

The Millennium Concert originally was issued as part of the box set Selected Works: 1972–1999, which was released in November 2000. The album has never been released as a standalone vinyl package before. It features highlights from a New Year’s Eve show that the Eagles played in 1999 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Long Road Out of Eden, which is the final Eagles studio album to date, was released as a two-disc set in October 2007, and went on to top the Billboard 200. It’s been RIAA-certified seven-times Platinum in the U.S.

All three reissues will feature the discs housed in gatefold sleeves, and are priced at $39.98.

The Eagles are scheduled to return to the road with an August 28-29 stand at London’s Wembley Stadium. The band is slated to kick off a U.S. trek on September 16 in Denver.

Here’s the Eagles Live track list:

Side A

“Hotel California”

“Heartache Tonight”

“I Can’t Tell You Why”

Side B

“The Long Run”

“New Kid in Town”

“Life’s Been Good”

Side C

“Seven Bridges Road”

“Wasted Time”

“Take It to the Limit”

“Doolin-Dalton (Reprise II)”

“Desperado”

Side D

“Saturday Night”

“All Night Long”

“Life in the Fast Lane”

“Take It Easy”

Here’s The Millennium Concert track list:

Side A

“Hotel California”

“Victim of Love”

“Peaceful Easy Feeling”

Side B

“Please Come Home for Christimas”

“Ol’ 55”

“Take It to the Limit”

Side C

“Those Shoes”

“Funky New Year”

“Dirty Laundry”

Side D

“Funk #49”

“All She Wants to Do Is Dance”

“The Best of My Love”

And here’s The Long Road out of Eden Track List:

Side A

“No More Walks in the Wood”

“How Long”

“Busy Being Fabulous”

“What Do I Do with My Heart”

“Guilty of the Crime”

“I Don’t Want to Hear Anymore”

Side B

“Waiting in the Weeds”

“No More Cloudy Days”

“Fast Company”

“Do Something”

“You Are Not Alone”

Side C

“Long Road out of Eden”

“I Dreamed There Was No War”

“Somebody”

“Frail Grasp on the Big Picture”

Side D

“Last Good Time in Town”

“I Love to Watch a Woman Dance”

“Business as Usual”

“Center of the Universe”

“It’s Your World Now”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.