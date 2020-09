There could be a fourth spinoff in the Black-ish franchise.

ABC is currently developing “Old-ish” that would star Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis in their roles as Earl “Pops” Johnson and Ruby Johnson.

In the series, the two would be giving love a second chance once they move to a neighborhood facing gentrification.

Currently, there are three other spinoffs airing on ABC stations and those are Black-ish, Grown-ish, and Mixed-ish.

Which of the shows do you like to watch most? Read more here!