Early Autopsy Report: Tibbetts was Repeatedly Stabbed

Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts appears to have been stabbed to death, according to multiple reports.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s preliminary autopsy report says the 20-year-old died from “multiple sharp force injuries.” It adds that more details are forthcoming.

Tibbetts, 20, went missing in July as she was jogging near cornfields in Brooklyn, Iowa. Her body was discovered early this week in one of those fields.

Cristhian Rivera, a 24-year-old who was in the U.S. illegally from Mexico, has been charged with first degree murder for her death.

Rivera has not entered a plea yet, and is being held on $5 million bond. The suspect has no previous criminal record. He had been working at a dairy farm in that area for four years.

