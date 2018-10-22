Early Voting for Midterm Elections Begins Today

The midterm election isn’t until November 6th, but many Floridians can start casting ballots today. Early voting locations will open in a number of counties. It’s optional for each county until Saturday, when all are required to begin early voting. The state Division of Elections recommends contacting your county’s supervisor of elections to find out where and when you can vote.

Early voters in Palm Beach County can start casting their ballots starting Oct. 22 until Nov. 4th ahead of the upcoming Nov. 6 election.

All 14 locations in Palm Beach County will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Early Voting Locations

* Acreage Branch Library

15801 Orange Boulevard

Loxahatchee, FL 33470

* Belle Glade Branch Library

725 NW 4th Street

Belle Glade, FL 33430

* Boca Downtown Library

400 NW 2nd Avenue

Boca Raton, FL 33432

* Ezell Hester Community Center

1901 N. Seacrest Boulevard

Boynton Beach, FL 33435

* Florida Atlantic University

777 Glades Road

Housing and Residential Education Building, Room 109

Boca Raton, FL 33431

* Palm Beach Gardens Branch Library

11303 Campus Drive

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

* Hagen Ranch Branch Library

14350 Hagen Ranch Road

Delray Beach, FL 33446

* Jupiter Community Center

200 Military Trail

Jupiter, FL 33458

* Lantana Branch Library

4020 Lantana Road

Lake Worth, FL 33462

* South County Civic Center

16700 Jog Road

Delray Beach, FL 33446

* Supervisor of Elections Office

240 South Military Trail

West Palm Beach, FL 33415

* Wellington Branch Library

1951 Royal Fern Drive

Wellington, FL 33414

* Wells Recreation Community Center

2409 Avenue H West

Riviera Beach, FL 33404

* West Boca Library

28685 State Road 7

Boca Raton, FL 33498

Request a Vote by Mail ballot, by visiting www.pbcelections.org or by calling the Vote by Mail Department at (561) 656-6200.

On Election Day, Nov. 6, voters must vote at their assigned polling location.

Polling locations can be found on your voter information card or by visiting www.pbcelections.org and clicking on “Where Do I Vote.”

On Election Day, all polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Contact the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office at (561) 656-6200, by email at mailbox@pbcelections.org, or visit www.pbcelections.org.

————

St. Lucie County Early Voting

Early Voting Dates and Times:

Early Voting: Oct. 22 to Nov. 3

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Including Sundays, Oct. 28 – Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 4 – Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Early Voting Locations:

* Orange Blossom Business Center

4132 Okeechobee Road, Fort Pierce

* Zora Neale Hurston Library

3008 Avenue D, Fort Pierce

* Port St. Lucie Community Center

2195 SE Airoso Blvd, Port St. Lucie

* Port St. Lucie Civic Center

9221 SE Civic Center Pl, Port St. Lucie

* Paula A. Lewis Library

2950 SW Rosser Blvd, Port St. Lucie

————

Martin County Early Voting

Oct. 27 to Nov. 3

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Elections Center

135 SE Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Stuart

* Hoke Library

1150 Jack Williams Way, Jensen Beach

* Robert Morgade Library

5851 SE Community Dr, Stuart

* Hobe Sound Library

10595 SE Federal Hwy, Hobe Sound

* County Line Civic Center

18530 SE County Line Road, Tequesta

* Peter & Julie Cummings Library

2551 SW Matheson Ave, Palm City

* Elisabeth Lahti Library

15200 SW Adams Ave, Indiantown

————

Indian River County Early Voting

Oct. 22- Nov. 3, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Locations:

* Sebastian City Hall Council Chambers

1225 Main St, Sebastian, FL 32958

* Indian River County Main Library

1600 21st St, Vero Beach, FL 32960

* Indian River County Supervisor of Election Office

4375 43rd Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32967

———–

Okeechobee County Early Voting

Oct. 22 to Nov. 3

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Office

Historic Courthouse

304 NW 2nd St.