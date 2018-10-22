Early Voting for Midterm Elections Begins Today

The midterm election isn’t until November 6th, but many Floridians can start casting ballots today. Early voting locations will open in a number of counties. It’s optional for each county until Saturday, when all are required to begin early voting. The state Division of Elections recommends contacting your county’s supervisor of elections to find out where and when you can vote.
Early voters in Palm Beach County can start casting their ballots starting Oct. 22 until Nov. 4th ahead of the upcoming Nov. 6 election.
All 14 locations in Palm Beach County will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
Early Voting Locations
* Acreage Branch Library
15801 Orange Boulevard
Loxahatchee, FL 33470
* Belle Glade Branch Library
725 NW 4th Street
Belle Glade, FL 33430
* Boca Downtown Library
400 NW 2nd Avenue
Boca Raton, FL 33432
* Ezell Hester Community Center
1901 N. Seacrest Boulevard
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
* Florida Atlantic University
777 Glades Road
Housing and Residential Education Building, Room 109
Boca Raton, FL 33431
* Palm Beach Gardens Branch Library
11303 Campus Drive
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
* Hagen Ranch Branch Library
14350 Hagen Ranch Road
Delray Beach, FL 33446
* Jupiter Community Center
200 Military Trail
Jupiter, FL 33458
* Lantana Branch Library
4020 Lantana Road
Lake Worth, FL 33462
* South County Civic Center
16700 Jog Road
Delray Beach, FL 33446
* Supervisor of Elections Office
240 South Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL 33415
* Wellington Branch Library
1951 Royal Fern Drive
Wellington, FL 33414
* Wells Recreation Community Center
2409 Avenue H West
Riviera Beach, FL 33404
* West Boca Library
28685 State Road 7
Boca Raton, FL 33498
Request a Vote by Mail ballot, by visiting www.pbcelections.org or by calling the Vote by Mail Department at (561) 656-6200.
On Election Day, Nov. 6, voters must vote at their assigned polling location.
Polling locations can be found on your voter information card or by visiting www.pbcelections.org and clicking on “Where Do I Vote.”
On Election Day, all polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Contact the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office at (561) 656-6200, by email at mailbox@pbcelections.org, or visit www.pbcelections.org.
————
St. Lucie County Early Voting
Early Voting Dates and Times:
Early Voting: Oct. 22 to Nov. 3
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Including Sundays, Oct. 28 – Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 4 – Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Early Voting Locations:
* Orange Blossom Business Center
4132 Okeechobee Road, Fort Pierce
* Zora Neale Hurston Library
3008 Avenue D, Fort Pierce
* Port St. Lucie Community Center
2195 SE Airoso Blvd, Port St. Lucie
* Port St. Lucie Civic Center
9221 SE Civic Center Pl, Port St. Lucie
* Paula A. Lewis Library
2950 SW Rosser Blvd, Port St. Lucie
————
Martin County Early Voting
Oct. 27 to Nov. 3
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily
Elections Center
135 SE Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Stuart
* Hoke Library
1150 Jack Williams Way, Jensen Beach
* Robert Morgade Library
5851 SE Community Dr, Stuart
* Hobe Sound Library
10595 SE Federal Hwy, Hobe Sound
* County Line Civic Center
18530 SE County Line Road, Tequesta
* Peter & Julie Cummings Library
2551 SW Matheson Ave, Palm City
* Elisabeth Lahti Library
15200 SW Adams Ave, Indiantown
————
Indian River County Early Voting
Oct. 22- Nov. 3, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Locations:
* Sebastian City Hall Council Chambers
1225 Main St, Sebastian, FL 32958
* Indian River County Main Library
1600 21st St, Vero Beach, FL 32960
* Indian River County Supervisor of Election Office
4375 43rd Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32967
———–
Okeechobee County Early Voting
Oct. 22 to Nov. 3
8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Supervisor of Elections Office
Historic Courthouse
304 NW 2nd St.