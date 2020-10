In this musical comedy, Valerie (Geena Davis) is dealing with her philandering fiancé, Ted (Charles Rocket), when she finds that a trio of aliens (Jeff Goldblum, Jim Carrey, Damon Wayans) have crashed their spaceship into her swimming pool. Once the furry beings are shaved at her girlfriend’s salon, the women discover three handsome men underneath. After absorbing the native culture via television, the spacemen are ready to hit the dating scene in 1980s Los Angeles.

