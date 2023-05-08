Earth, Wind & Fire add nine new Las Vegas shows

Courtesy of Earth, Wind & Fire

Earth, Wind & Fire is heading back to Las Vegas. The R&B legends have announced nine new shows at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

The new dates kick off October 20 and run through November 4.

For those looking to snag tickets, a Citi presale kicks off Tuesday, May 9, at 10 a.m. PT, with a general sale set to begin Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. PT.

But before Earth, Wind & Fire hits Vegas they’ll be spending August and September on the road with Lionel Richie. The joint Sing A Song All Night Long tour kicks off August 4 in St. Paul, Minnesota. A complete list of dates can be found at earthwindandfire.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.