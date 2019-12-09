Earth, Wind & Fire Becomes First African-American Group Inducted Into Kennedy Center Honors

Earth, Wind & Fire are the first African-American group to be inducted into the Kennedy Center Honors. Founding members Philip Bailey, Ralph Johnson, and Verdine White were honored by politicians and their peers while the group’s frontman, Maurice White, who died in 2016, was there in spirit. Cynthia Erivo, John Legend, the Jonas Brothers and Ne-Yo paid tribute to the group by covering their hit, “September.” LL Cool J, who was inducted in 2017 as the first Hip-Hop artist, served as this year’s MC said that “although we’ve come a long way, we still have a long way to go when we’re still talking “‘firsts.’” Earth, Wind & Fire will celebrate 50 years in the music business next Summer and are planning a collaboration album. What is your favorite Earth, Wind & Fire song? Will you watch the Kennedy Center Honors on December 15th?