Earth, Wind & Fire, Dolly Parton, Goo Goo Dolls & more set for 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center' special

NBCUniversal

Earth, Wind & Fire, Dolly Parton and Goo Goo Dolls are among the famous music artists bringing holiday cheer to the all-genre, all-star lineup of this year’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center special, which airs December 2 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Each year, the event features festive performances to kick off the holiday season, along with the annual, iconic tree-lighting ceremony in New York City’s Rockefeller Center. This year, a number of the performers will be performing duets, and some artists will appear from other locations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earth, Wind & Fire will be teaming up with contemporary pop artist Meghan Trainor, who’ll perform remotely. The funk/soul legends recently recorded a duet with Trainor called “Holidays” that appears on her new holiday album A Very Trainor Christmas, so it’s a good bet that’s what they’ll perform on the special.

Parton will be dialing into the event virtually too, and will perform with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. Presumably, their song of choice will be their rendition of “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which is included on Dolly’s recent holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas.

Also performing during the Christmas in Rockefeller Center special will be Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson, Pentatonix, the cast of the musical Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, the Radio City Rockettes and more.

During the special, viewers will have the chance to donate to Red Nose Day, in support of children and families who are facing food insecurity this holiday season.

Unlike previous years, there won’t be any public access to the December 2 tree lighting ceremony. When Christmas is over, the tree will be turned into lumber and donated to Habitat for Humanity to build homes in the region.

By Andrea Dresdale and Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.