Earth, Wind & Fire performing at MS charity benefit; facing off against Isley Brothers in Verzuz battle

Earth, Wind & Fire will perform at the 2021 fundraising gala for the Race to Erase MS charity, a special socially distanced benefit concert dubbed “Drive-In to Erase MS” that will take place June 4 at the famed Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

The outdoor celebration will feature a full set from the legendary funk/soul band, as well as a fashion show, dinner, live and silent auctions, and appearances by as-yet-unannounced special guests. Tickets can be purchased now at DriveIntoEraseMS.org.

The event will raise money for the Race to Erase MS organization, which is dedicated to the treatment of and, ultimately, finding a cure for the autoimmune disease multiple sclerosis.

In other news, Earth, Wind & Fire will face off with fellow music legends The Isley Brothers in a Verzuz battle that’s scheduled for Easter Sunday, April 4.

News about the latest installment of the entertainment series came on Saturday in the form of posts on the official Verzuz social media accounts.

