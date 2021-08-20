Earth, Wind & Fire release “You Want My Love,” their new collaborative single with Babyface and Lucky Daye

UMe

Earth, Wind & Fire has just released a brand-new single, “You Want My Love,” a reimagined version of their 1976 hit “Can’t Hide Love” that they recorded in collaboration with acclaimed producer Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and up-and-coming R&B singer/songwriter Lucky Daye.

The song, which is available now as a digital download and via streaming services, is the first release of a series of collaborative tracks that the R&B/funk legends plan to put out in the coming months.

“You Want My Love” features a vocal performance from Daye and guitars by Edmonds, who also co-produced the song.

To promote the new song, EWF’s Philip Bailey, Verdine White and Ralph Johnson stopped by CNN’s New Day show this morning. During the interview, which you can watch on CNN.com, the band members discussed how the collaboration came about. They also talked about their excitement over getting to perform Saturday at the star-studded We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert, taking place in New York City’s Central Park. Earth, Wind & Fire will be joined by Daye and Babyface to give “You Want My Love” its live debut. The show will air live on CNN and some of its affiliated networks starting at 5 p.m. ET.

In addition, Bailey and Daye will take part in an live Instagram event with DJ D-Nice tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET.

“Can’t Hide Love” was written by Skip Scarborough and was originally recorded by the soul group Creative Source in 1973. Earth Wind & Fire’s version of the tune appeared on their 1975 album, Gratitude, and peaked at #39 on the Billboard Hot 100 the following year.

