Earth, Wind & Fire releases new remix of "September" & video; song certified six-times platinum

Earth, Wind & Fire has just released a new remix of its classic 1978 hit “September,” coinciding with the news that the single has been certified six-times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

The updated track, which was remixed by acclaimed producer Eric Kupper, is available now as a digital download and via streaming. In addition, a new video for the song has premiered at Earth, Wind & Fire’s official YouTube channel. The clip mixes footage of the band performing the tune with photos of the group and some cosmic animation.

To celebrate the remix’s arrival, a virtual party hosted by Brooklyn-based hip-hop producer DJ Spinna will be streamed at Earth, Wind & Fire’s YouTube channel this Monday, September 21 — naturally — starting at 7 p.m. ET– 10pm EST.

The three-hour “21st Night of September” event will feature appearances by core EWF members Philip Bailey, Verdine White and Ralph Johnson, as well as some special guests.

“September” was originally released in November 1978 as part of the compilation The Best of Earth, Wind & Fire, Vol. 1. The song, which peaked at #8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped Billboard‘s R&B singles chart, has gone on to become a beloved party anthem.

Bailey recalls, “When I first heard the mastered final mix of ‘September,’ at our private listening party back in the day, I would never have guessed that such a simple catchy song as it is, and was, would become an all-time global favorite for generations.”

The song, which was co-penned by late Earth, Wind & Fire frontman Maurice White and songwriter Allee Willis, has been remixed and covered numerous times. In 2014, the band released a holiday-themed version of the tune, retitled “December,” as part of its Christmas album Holiday.

