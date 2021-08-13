Earth, Wind & Fire releasing updated version of their 1976 hit “Can’t Hide Love” next week

UMe

On Friday, August 20, Earth, Wind & Fire will release a new, reimagined version of their 1976 hit “Can’t Hide Love,” titled “You Want My Love” that they recorded in collaboration with acclaimed producer Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Lucky Daye.

The new track, which you can pre-save now, song will be the first release as part of a new global deal between Earth, Wind & Fire and Universal Music Enterprises that will see the R&B/funk legends putting out a series of collaborative songs in the coming months.

“You Want My Love” features a vocal performance from Daye and guitars by Edmonds, who also co-produced the song with Demonte Posey.

Earth, Wind & Fire lead singer Philip Bailey says, “I am super hyped about this all-star collaboration — Earth, Wind & Fire, Lucky Daye, and Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds producing. It was an honor to join forces with these two superstars, and I truly believe we’ve created a winner all the way.”

Adds Edmonds, “We really wanted to bring a tremendous, iconic song that is unmistakably Earth, Wind & Fire into the contemporary world of Lucky Daye. The goal was to create a reimagined version of this classic song that reflects Lucky’s unique voice and musical style, while still honoring the original.”

Earth, Wind & Fire, along with Daye and Babyface, will give “You Want My Love” its live debut when they perform together at the star-studded We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert, taking place in New York City’s Central Park on Saturday, August 21.

“Can’t Hide Love” was written by Skip Scarborough and was originally recorded by the soul group Creative Source in 1973. EWF’s version appeared on their 1975 album Gratitude, and peaked at #39 on the Billboard Hot 100 the following year.

