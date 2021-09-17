Earth, Wind & Fire returns to Adult R&B top 10 after nearly 30 years with “You Want My Love”

UMe

Earth, Wind & Fire has returned to the top 10 of Billboard‘s Adult R&B Airplay chart for the first time in 28 years with their new single, “You Want My Love.”

The last time the legendary funk/soul/R&B group charted that high was just a few weeks after the Adult R&B Airplay chart debuted in 1993, when their hit “Sunday Morning” peaked at number 10. Many of EWF’s best-known hits, such as “September, “Shining Star” and “Let’s Groove,” pre-date the Adult R&B Airplay list.

Additionally, the group — whose members include Philip Bailey, Verdine White and Ralph Johnson — made it into the top 10 in just its fourth week on the chart, thus making “You Want My Love” only the fifth of 32 top-10 hits to do so in under a month.

“You Want My Love” is a reimagined version of Earth, Wind & Fire’s 1976 hit “Can’t Hide Love” that they recorded in collaboration with acclaimed producer Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and up-and-coming R&B singer/songwriter Lucky Daye. “Love” also gives Daye his second top-10, following his debut release, “Roll Some Mo,” a #8 hit in 2019.

Elsewhere, “You Want My Love” jumped from 31 to 24 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, which measures audience totals across both adult-leaning and mainstream-oriented stations.

