Earth, Wind & Fire schedules new Las Vegas residency for this fall

Earth, Wind & Fire played a seven-show Las Vegas residency last November at Venetian Resort’s Venetian Theatre, and now the band has announced plans for a similar limited engagement at the venue this fall.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees have scheduled seven new concerts taking place October 26, 28 and 29 and November 2, 4, 5 and 6.

Tickets for the shows go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 6, at 10 a.m. PT at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com and any Venetian resort box office, or by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469.

Citi card members can purchase pre-sale tickets starting this Tuesday, May 3, at 10 a.m. PT via the Citi Entertainment program; visit CitiEntertainment.com for more info.

Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers and members of The Venetian Resort’s Grazie Rewards program will be able to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Wednesday, May 4, at 10 a.m. PT. A limited number of VIP packages also will be available.

The legendary funk/soul group also has a bevy of U.S. headlining concerts scheduled this year, as well as joint trek with Santana dubbed the Miraculous Supernatural tour that scheduled to run from a June 17 show in Chula Vista, California, all the way through an August 27 performance in Tampa, Florida.

Visit EarthWindandFire.com for the band’s full list of dates.

