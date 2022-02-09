Earth, Wind & Fire wins Best R&B Tour prize at 2022 Pollstar Awards

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Earth, Wind & Fire was among the winners at Tuesday’s Pollstar Awards, hosted by the concert industry publication Pollstar.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees’ Miraculous Supernatural Tour was honored with the Best R&B Tour prize at the ceremony, which celebrated the return of live music in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harry Styles took home the night’s top prize: Major Tour of the Year.

Other winners included Garbage, who opened for Alanis Morissette‘s 25th anniversary Jagged Little Pill tour, for Best Support/Special Guest Act and Tour; Foo Fighters for Best Rock Tour; Maroon 5 for Best Pop Tour; Chris Stapleton for Best Country Tour; J. Cole for Best Hip-Hop Tour; Enrique Iglesias for Best Latin Tour; Lady Gaga for Best Residency; and Sebastian Maniscalco for Comedy Tour of the Year.

Texas’ Austin City Limits festival won Music Festival of the Year for events over 30,000 attendance, while Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder‘s Ohana Festival won for Music Festival of the Year in the under 30,000 attendance category.

For the full list of winners and a recap of the ceremony, visit Pollstar.com.

