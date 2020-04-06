Easter Bunny Deemed An ‘Essential Worker’

Don’t worry, kids – the pandemic won’t keep the Easter Bunny from making its rounds this weekend.

On Monday, New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Arden declared both the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy to be “essential workers” who aren’t affected by the lockdown.

However, Arden did caution children that the Bunny is “quite busy” and “might not be able to visit every home this Easter”, suggesting people help their neighbors this year by creating Easter egg hunts.

How do you plan on celebrating Easter during the lockdown?