This may be the greatest news ever!-Carbs are your friends! A 2018 study found that people on low carb diets were at a greater risk for premature death over time. It is believed that people who gave up carbs may have been overly indulging in foods high in fat All carbs are not bad. Carbs like, black beans, fruit, quinoa, and whole grains are good for you. What is your favorite carb?