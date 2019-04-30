You don’t have to feel guilty anymore for eating chocolate.
Scientists in Italy say the delicious sweet treat is actually good for your brain.
They found that eating chocolate regularly can improve attention, processing speed, working memory, and verbal fluency.
However, in order for the process to work you have to eat chocolate over a period of time.
Do you believe chocolate can be good for you?
Eating chocolate every day is good for your brain, claim scientists
