Ed Sheeran & Alanis Morissette On Their Way To American Idol This Sunday!

Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran will step in for Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on Sunday’s episode of “American Idol”. Katy and Lionel will both be in England performing at King Charles the Third’s Coronation Concert.

Alanis will also serve as a mentor for the remaining finalists. They’ll be performing her songs this week, as well as duets of Ed’s music. There will also be performances from Alanis and Ed on the “Idol” stage.

If you remember, Ed was asked to perform at the Coronation Concert. He said he couldn’t because of touring conflicts. He has a concert in Texas on Saturday.

