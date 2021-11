Ed Sheeran and Elton John have teamed up for a new Christmas song.

The song is titled, Merry Christmas and will drop this Friday, December 3rd.

Ed shared a teaser for the song taking a page from the movie, Love Actually holding up cue cards on Elton John’s doorstep.

Sheeran initially didn’t want to do a Christmas song and told Elton John maybe in 2022 but he actually wrote the chorus the same day.

How do you feel about new Christmas songs? Do you prefer the classics?

