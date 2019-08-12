Ed Sheeran and Heinz ketchup bottles now have matching tattoos

Courtesy Heinz

Courtesy HeinzEd Sheeran loves Heinz ketchup so much he even has an image of the bottle tattooed on his arm. So it seems only fitting that Heinz return the favor...and make a ketchup bottle with Ed Sheeran tattoos.

The condiment company has launched a limited edition Ed Sheeran x Heinz bottle featuring some of Ed’s own ink, including a rose, puzzle pieces and a paw print. The bottle comes in a Collector’s Edition box that looks like a stereo speaker.

“There’s only 150 in the world and we’re raising money for @EachHospices and @RiseAgainstHunger, pretty cool eh?” Ed wrote on Instagram. “Check out the link in my bio and my stories for details on how to get one.”

Of the 150 bottles -- all autographed by Ed -- 104 will be given away via an online sweepstakes, which runs through August 23. Three bottles will be auctioned at Christie’s on August 15 to raise money for two of Ed’s favorite charities: East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices and Rise Against Hunger. It's unclear where the rest of the bottles will go.

Back in June, Heinz created an ad starring Ed, based on the singer's original concept. It also launched special limited edition "Edchup" bottles in honor of National Ketchup Day.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.