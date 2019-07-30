Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's "I Don't Care" tops "Billboard's" Adult Pop Songs chart

Atlantic Records

Here's something for Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber to care about: Their duet "I Don't Care" has hit number one on Billboard's Adult Pop Songs chart, which measures radio airplay.

It’s the fifth time Ed has topped the tally and his first number one on the chart since “Perfect” in early 2018. As for Justin, it marks his second time atop the Adult Pop Songs chart overall, following his hit “Love Yourself” in 2016 – a song which, coincidentally, was co-written by Ed.

“I Don’t Care” is the lead single from Ed’s No.6 Collaborations Project, which tops the Billboard 200 chart for the second straight week.

Back in May, “I Don’t Care” debuted at number two on the Billboard Hot 100, failing to dethrone the now record-breaking Lil Nas X hit “Old Town Road.”

