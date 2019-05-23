Ed Sheeran announces new "No. 6 Collaborations Project" album coming in July

Mark Surridge

For Ed Sheeran's next album, he's getting a little help from his friends.

The singer announced Thursday that he’ll be releasing No. 6 Collaborations Project this summer, a collection of songs featuring some of his favorite artists.

“Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No.5 Collaborations Project,” Ed explains on social media. “Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year.”

He adds, “I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make.”

The album, featuring Ed's hit Justin Bieber duet “I Don’t Care” and a new collab called “Cross Me” with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock, will be out everywhere on July 12. However, you can pre-order tonight at midnight local time -- “Cross Me” will debut at the same time.

Ed released a track list for No. 6 Collaborations Project, but the collaborators on all of the songs except “I Don’t Care” and “Cross Me” are redacted for now. Here’s the list:

"Beautiful People"

"South of the Border"

"Cross Me"

"Take Me Back to London"

Best Part of Me"

"I Don't Care"

"Antisocial"

"Remember the Name"

"Feels"

"Put It All on Me"

"Nothing on You"

"I Don't Want Your Money"

"1000 Nights"

"Way to Break My Heart"

"Blow"

