Ed Sheeran Announces Signature Handmade Acoustic Guitar Series

If you’re interested in learning how to play the guitar or if you’re already a guitarist this news is for you. Ed Sheeran teamed up with Irish guitar company Lowden, for a signature line of acoustic guitars.

Sheeran has admired the Lowden guitars since he was a kid, watching Damien Rice play them on stage. In 2013 Sheeran finally got one of his own thanks to Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody.

You can get the “S” (Sheeran series) or “W” (Sheeran’s original “Wee Lowden”) series, however, there are eight models to choose from. “There are fewer guitar bands and fewer artists using guitars now, and not as many kids picking up guitars,” Sheeran said at the NAMM instrument conference on January 24th.

The guitars are designed by aerospace engineers using wood from old church pews and aged trees.

