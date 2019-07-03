Ed Sheeran becomes only second artist in YouTube history to hit 40 million subscribers

Mark SurridgeIn the last couple of weeks, Ed Sheeran has released several new videos, including one for his hit duet with Justin Bieber, "I Don't Care." All that activity has evidently inspired fans to subscribe to Ed's YouTube channel, because he just reached a historic milestone.

According to YouTube, Ed's official artist channel has racked up 40 million subscribers. He's only the second artist in YouTube history to score that many subscribers: The other is -- guess who? -- Justin Bieber.

That's right: Not even Taylor Swift or Katy Perry have that many YouTube subscribers, and they've both been doing this pop star thing longer than Ed has.

Another fun YouTube fact: It appears that fans who are searching for the video for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' new duet “Señorita” are unknowingly giving Justin Timberlake a boost. Since the duet's release, the video for Justin's 2003 hit of the same name has seen its daily views spike by 59%.

YouTube has also compiled a list of the songs whose views spike the most on the Fourth of July. Among them: Katy Perry's "Firework," James Brown's "Living In America," Lenny Kravitz's "American Woman," Simon & Garfunkel's "America," Ray Charles' version of "America the Beautiful" and, of course, Miley Cyrus' "Party in the U.S.A."

