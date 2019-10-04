Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello & Cardi B star in "South of the Border" video, a "frivolous spy film"

Atlantic Records

Atlantic RecordsEd Sheeran must really want to do that James Bond theme song. Why else would he create a whole mini James Bond movie for his "South of the Border" video, featuring Cardi B and Camila Cabello?

In the clip, spy Scarlet Jones, played by Alexis Ren, sneaks into a fancy party in a huge mansion where Teddy Fingers, played by Ed, is singing. She slips him a mickey, steals a key from around his neck, opens a secret box, retrieves a necklace and makes her getaway.

Agent X, played by Paul Karmiryan, watches the whole thing and takes off after Scarlet and the necklace. She leave him a message to meet her "South of the Border."

We cut to Mexico, where Camila as The Mariposa -- Spanish for butterfly -- is tending bar. She seduces Agent X, but it's all part of a revenge plot: She's working with Teddy Fingers. Eventually, The Mariposa knocks out Agent X and Scarlet, kidnaps them and tie them to chairs in a dark room, where, for some reason, Cardi B is also tied up.

Long story short, as Teddy Fingers and The Mariposa watch via video, Cardi gets loose and unties Scarlet, who beats up the guards, kisses Agent X and runs away, leaving the necklace behind. Cardi scoops it up, calls Ed on a walkie-talkie and starts yelling.

"Is this Edward? When I find out where you are, I'm gonna kick your a**! You know I'm crazy!" she yells. "I dunno why you thought it was a good idea to kidnap me! Ugly-a** necklace...you think you're Charlie's Angels?"

"You thought you was gonna get rid of me, now I got your necklace!" she taunts. "Now you gotta come get it...mother f*****!"

And...scene.

