Ed Sheeran donates over $200,000 to support his middle school's art programs

Jeff Spicer/Getty ImagesEd Sheeran is hoping to inspire students at his old school to develop a passion for the arts and technology.

U.K. publication The Sun reports that the "Shape of You" singer has poured over $200,000 of his own money over the past two years to support the Thomas Mills School's arts program.

He has also erected the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation, which benefits his old middle school by helping the institution acquire laptops, recording software and photography equipment.

The foundation also helped Thomas Mills School build its own darkroom, as well.

Overall, Sheeran donated roughly $207,000 USD, which has greatly improved his school's arts programs.

His foundation explained that his donations allowed the school "to successfully upgrade their Art, IT and Music rooms for students to improve their educational performance" by purchasing "soundproofing, a new photography studio and several high-end composition and recording software programs.”

School Director of Music Richard Hanley also told The Sun in a statement that, "Pupils and staff at this school are fortunate to have a benefactor who knows and appreciates the value of the arts in education, how important they are and how they can indeed change lives."

It also should be noted that Ed first met and started dating his future wife, Cherry Seaborn, when they both attended Thomas Mills School.

