Ed Sheeran doubles his wealth, pulls past Adele to top UK's "Young Musicians Rich List"

ABC/Paula Lobo

ABC/Paula LoboWhen one artist tours non-stop and the other one chills at home, it only makes sense that the first artist will earn more money. That's why Ed Sheeran has finally out-earned Adele to top The Sunday Times' annual Young Musicians Rich List for the first time.

According the Times, Ed has doubled his wealth in the past year and is now worth just under $208 million; Adele, meanwhile, is "only" worth about $195 million.

Robert Watts, the compiler of The Sunday Times Rich List, said, "A perfect year for Ed Sheeran has seen the flame-haired singer-songwriter earn more than any other musician has ever done in a year. Modest, hard-working and still only 28, we believe he has the potential to...reach billionaire status."

On the Young Musicians List, One Direction's Harry Styles and Niall Horan are at #2 and #3, respectively, followed by girl group Little Mix at #4, and the rest of One Direction -- Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik -- in at #5, #6 and #7.

But over on the main Music Rich List, which includes people of all ages, Ed is only ranked 17. Composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, a non-performer, tops the list with a worth of just over a billion dollars, followed by Paul McCartney. He's worth $974 million, but much of that is due to his wife Nancy Shevell's fortune.

Moving up on the main list this year are the members of Queen, thanks to the success of their Oscar-winning biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. The surviving members' net worths have each increased by about $33 million, while Mary Austin, the girlfriend of the band's late singer Freddie Mercury, now ranks #35 because he left her 75% of his royalties.

Here's the rest of the Sunday Times' overall Music Rich list:

3. U2 - $759 million

4. Sir Elton John - $417 million

5. Sir Mick Jagger - $358 million

6. Keith Richards - $338 million

7. Olivia and Dhani Harrison (widow and son of late Beatle George Harrison) - $325 million

8. Sir Ringo Starr - $312 million

9. Michael "Riverdance" Flatley - $265 million

10. Sting - $260 million

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.