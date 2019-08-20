Ed Sheeran failed songwriting and musicianship classes at college, new exhibit reveals

Mark Surridge

Looks like Ed Sheeran don't need no education: He's one of the most successful musicians in the world, despite receiving failing grades in all his courses at music college. Ed's terrible marks are revealed in a new exhibit that recently opened in his hometown.

Called Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk, the exhibit was curated by Ed's dad in celebration of the singer's upcoming hometown shows in Ipswich, England, located in the county of Suffolk. As the Daily Mail reports, one of exhibits is Ed's report card from his time at the Academy of Contemporary Music in Guildford, Surrey, which he attended from 2009 until 2010.

The report card shows that Ed failed all his courses, receiving grades of F in "songcraft," "professional musicianship," "music industry prep" and "style development" -- which may be why Ed quit school after a year. But just year later, his single "The A Team" reached number three on the U.K. chart, and he was off and running.

The 28-year-old star recently broke the record for the highest-grossing tour of all time, and he'll end the two-year trek with four shows in Ipswich, starting on Friday. Ed's also worth an estimated $194 million and has won four Grammys, among goodness knows how many other awards.

The Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibit also includes Ed's childhood drawings, photos of Ed as a child, the Ed puppet that appears in his video for his 2014 hit "Sing," one of his guitars, and more.

