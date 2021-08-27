Ed Sheeran Gave Elton John WHAT For His Birthday!?

Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John have a special relationship, “We’ve been friends for years because I used to manage him. … We’re really good friends and kid each other and we play tricks on each other,” Elton explained during a recent radio interview.

One of the tricks Sheeran played on John was the gift of a giant marble penis for his birthday. When asked if he has the “sculpture” on display in his home Elton said, “I suggested to David [Furnish] that I should put it in the garden. And he said, ‘No, we have children.’”

Elton says it’s hidden away where the children won’t see or find it.

