Ed Sheeran gives free concert tickets to students at his old high school

ABC/Paula LoboEd Sheeran is once again showing his hometown some love.

According to U.K. newspaper Diss Express, the singer has given students at his old high school in Framlingham, England free tickets to one of his homecoming concerts this summer in nearby Ipswich.

The entire staff at Thomas Mills High School will be getting tickets as well.

Last week, Ed announced he would be playing four homecoming shows, taking place August 23 to 26 at Chantry Park in Ipswich.

To coincide with the shows, he's also helping his dad launch a new exhibit about his pre-fame days called "Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk." The exhibit will run for nine months at Ipswich's Christchurch Mansion from August 20 until spring 2020.

