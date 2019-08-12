Ed Sheeran is on top of The Mountain as Reykjavík concerts become the biggest in Icelandic history

ABC/Paula LoboA few years ago, Ed Sheeran traveled to Iceland and burned the skin off his foot in a boiling geyser while exploring an active volcano. It's safe to say his most recent visit to the country was a lot more enjoyable.

As the U.K.'s Music Week reports, Ed's two stadium shows in Reykjavík, Iceland this past weekend were the biggest concerts ever held in that country.

An exec at AEG Presents, the company that promoted the shows, told Music Week, "These historic shows in Iceland were like nothing I have ever seen. They completely took over the country with Sheeran fever at its peak. It was absolutely a national event and the scale of the shows relative to the population was colossal."

Close to 50,000 people attended the two concerts. Only about 360,000 people in total live in Iceland.

Of course, Ed's Divide tour wasn't just a success in Iceland: It recently set a record as the highest grossing tour of all time, as well as the most-attended tour of all time. When it wraps up at the end of this month, more than 8.5 million people in 43 countries will have seen Ed perform.

While in Iceland, Ed also connected with the actor who plays The Mountain in Game of Thrones. There's video footage on the actor's Instagram of him literally hoisting Ed above his head.

"Luckily I didn’t drop him... He has to work tonight!!" wrote the actor.

Nathalie Emmanuel, who played Missandei on the show, commented, "You did this to me at that wrap party in Spain remember? LOL."

Other fans commented on the "poor Lannister solider" being bested by The Mountain, in reference to the character Ed portrayed on season seven of the HBO series.

