Ed Sheeran Launches Contest to Win Guitar Lesson & Tickets to His NYC Show for Charity

How would you like to learn how to play the guitar from Ed Sheeran and do something good for charity?

Ed is raising money for Drop4Drop, a charity aiming to provide access to clean water to people around the world.

Log on to rally.com/edsheeran and make a donation. Based on how much money you donate determines how many entries you will receive. Example, a $10 donation gets you 30 entries.

The competition begins on September 1st and the winner will be selected on September 7th.

The winner will be flown to New York City to meet Ed backstage before his show at MetLife Stadium on September 21st or September 22nd. The winner will receive guitar lessons backstage of the show and take the guitar home with them as well as receive VIP tickets to attend the concert. Ed is also providing hotel and travel accommodations.

What celebrity would you want to hang out with and receive music or dance lessons from? If you won the guitar from Ed Sheeran would you keep it or sell it?