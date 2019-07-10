Ed Sheeran launching pop-up shops nationwide in conjunction with new album

Mark SurridgeEd Sheeran is gifting fans with much more than new music and videos.

On Friday, the singer is opening up a series of pop-up stores across the U.S. and worldwide, which will feature exclusive merchandise, as well as limited-edition collaborations with the streetwear brands Kid Super, Chinatown Market and Rhude.

The U.S. shops will only be open on Friday, for about six to eight hours, in New York, Philadelphia, Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, L.A., Boston, Detroit and Seattle. The stores in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Asia and several European countries will be open for several days.

Visit EdSheeran.com for full details, including times and locations.

The shops are opening in conjunction with the release of Ed's new album No. 6 Collaborations Project, which is also coming out on Friday. Ed's just dropped a video for one of the tracks, "Best Part of Me," featuring YEBBA.

On Friday, he'll release a video for the song "Antisocial," his collaboration with rapper Travis Scott. Based on the photos on his Instagram, the clip will feature him wearing a variety of crazy costumes and wigs.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.