Ed Sheeran mourns the loss of his rescue cat, Graham

Mark Surridge

Mark SurridgeEd Sheeran is mourning the loss of his beloved rescue cat, Graham.

On Thursday, he posted a photo of Graham as a kitten perched on his guitar and captioned it with the broken heart emoji.

Ed rescued the cat back in 2014, but Graham was reportedly being looked after by his manager, Stuart Camp, and Stuart's partner, Liberty Shaw, while Ed was on tour. Liberty revealed the animal’s passing on her own Instagram page.

“Our lovely little bud Baby Ba Boo aka Graham the Kitten passed away last night after being hit by a car,” she wrote, alongside a photo of the cat’s tiny paws. “We are absolutely heartbroken. He was such a dude. Funny and clever and best mates with a massive German Shepherd. We are going miss you so much. Thanks for all the fun.”

Ed is a longtime cat lover just like his pal Taylor Swift. When he first adopted Graham, he started a Twitter feed for him, and started an Instagram page for two of his and his wife's other cats, Calippo and Dorito.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.