Ed Sheeran names a second U.K. pub after his wife, thanks fans for #1 album

One of the buildings in Ed Sheeran's multi-million dollar compound in England's Suffolk county is a pub he built so he and his buddies could have some place to hang out and drink. It's called The Lancaster Lock, because his wife Cherry's middle name is Lancaster. But now he's reportedly named a second pub after his missus.

The British tabloid The Sun reports that Ed and his manager Stuart Camp are opening a new bar in London's trendy Notting Hill area, and they're calling it Bertie Blossoms. The name is a combination of both their partner's names: Stuart's girlfriend is named Liberty, or "Bertie," while "Blossoms" is a reference to Cherry.

As previously reported, The Sun claims that Ed bought the apartment over the new bar, so that nobody will complain about the noise.

Ed isn't going to be able to spend that much time in the pub any time soon, though. He's still on his world tour, which doesn't wrap up until August 26. He's also said that after the tour's over, he wants to take a vacation to Africa.

In other news, Ed's posted a special message of thanks to fans for the success of his number one album No. 6 Collaborations Project.

"Just got the news that No. 6 has gone #1 in the USA and a bunch of other places," he wrote on Instagram.

"Feel incredibly fortunate to be able to drop an artistic project that's outside of my usual wheelhouse with zero promo and for it still to go number 1," he added. "You are all amazing, thank you all the support, and thank you for every artist that shared their talent with me for this project."

