Ed Sheeran Owns This CUrrent Title…Do You Know What It Is? i

Quiz time. A #1 song with just one songwriter is becoming a thing of the past. Back in the ’70s, 44% of Number One songs had a single songwriter. In the 2010s, only 4% did. And so far this year, NO #1 songs have had only one songwriter. The last song written by just one person to reach #1 was . . . Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect”, which he wrote. It reached #1 in December of 2017. And get this: The last song written by a solitary female songwriter to reach #1 was Alicia Keys’ “Fallin'”. It hit #1 back in August of 2001.