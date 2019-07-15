Ed Sheeran planning R&R in Africa after two-year tour wraps up next month

Mark Surridge

Ed Sheeran will wrap up his two-year-long Divide tour August 26 in his hometown of Ipswich, England. After that, he'll take a well-deserved break and plans to get away from it all...in the extreme.

Ed tells the British tabloid The Sun, "I’ve got to get back to Africa. After the tour I want to go and chill out there. I was in Ghana a few years back and I loved it. Now I need to go to Nigeria. I heard the jollof rice is really good there.”

Jollof rice is an African specialty, made with rice, tomatoes, oil, peppers, onions, salt, spices and sometimes meat or fish.

Ed is, of course, no stranger to taking adventurous trips: He and his wife Cherry visited Cambodia in May, and a while back, when Ed decided to drop out of sight for a while, they traveled the world, visiting countries including Fiji, Italy and Australia.

Meanwhile, Ed's new album No. 6 Collaborations Project is on track to top the chart in his native U.K., while three songs from the project will likely land in the top five on the singles ranking: "Beautiful People," "Remember the Name" and "Take Me Back to London."

