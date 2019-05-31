Ed Sheeran releases acoustic version of “I Don’t Care”

Atlantic RecordsCan’t get enough of Ed Sheeran’s duet with Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”? Now you have another version to love.

Ed released an acoustic, stripped-down version of the song Friday, which he sings solo. Without its thumping beat, the track takes on a softer, more romantic sound.

The original version of the song will appear on Ed’s upcoming collaborations album, No. 6 Collaborations Project, out July 12. The album will also include Ed's song "Cross Me," featuring Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock.

