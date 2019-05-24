Ed Sheeran releases new collaboration, "Cross Me," feat. Chance the Rapper & PnB Rock

Atlantic Records

Atlantic RecordsWith Ed Sheeran's upcoming album, No.6 Collaborations Project, due out July 12, the singer-songwriter released his latest single, "Cross Me," a collaboration with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock.

The "Shape of You" singer recently teased the project in a video posted to his Instagram. In the clip, an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Ed runs through a long list of the collaborators on his new project, but with the names bleeped out.

Now we know two of the artists behind those bleeps, PnB Rock and Chance, who offer a warning on the new track, that "if you cross her, you cross me."

The first date of Ed’s European tour kicks off Friday night at Lyon Olympic Stadium in France.

No.6 Collaborations Project is available for pre-order.

